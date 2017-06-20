Buy USDINR; target of 64.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and made a low of 64.39. Prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.40 - 64.50 levels. Prices have taken strong support near 64.30 level in the previous few sessions and are expected to recover from these levels towards next strong resistance placed around 64.90 and further around its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its recent fall from 68.46 to 64.08 placed at 65.10 level.

