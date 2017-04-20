Buy USDINR; target of 64.90: Way2Wealth

USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.55-64.70 levels. Previously prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and are expected to recover from these levels towards next resistance placed around its previous swing low around 64.90 level. Strong support is placed around its recent multiple bottoms near 64.30 level.

