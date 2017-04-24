Buy USDINR; target of 64.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.60 - 64.70 levels. Previously prices have broken out from its short term declining trend line resistance and have been trading in a narrow range of 64.55 - 64.75 in the last few sessions. Prices are expected to recover for the short term from these levels towards immediate resistance placed around its previous swing low near 64.90 level.

Stop Loss : 64.30

