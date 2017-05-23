Buy USDINR; target of 64.87: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Monday, the USDINR Pair opened with a slight gap down at 64.55 and declined till the low of 64.48, but in the second half it slowly recovered and settled at 64.60. On broader scenario the pair still hovering with in the rectangular pattern range of 64.15 - 64.87. Hence, buying on dips would be a strategy for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.