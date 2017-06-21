App
Jun 21, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR with a stop loss of 64.30.

Buy USDINR; target of 64.85: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR


USDINR futures opened slightly higher in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.48 - 64.58 levels. Prices have been trading in a narrow range in the previous few weeks and taken strong support near 64.30 level. Prices are  expected to  rise from these levels towards next strong  resistance placed around 64.85 and  further around its  23.6% Fibonacci  retracement of its recent fall from  68.46 to 64.08 placed at 65.11 level.

Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.50
Target : 64.85
Stop Loss : 64.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #USDINR #Way2Wealth

