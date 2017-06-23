Buy USDINR; target of 64.85: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and prices fell initially till low of 64.48 and later recovered for most of the session t ill high of 64.61. Prices have taken strong support near 64.30 level and are expected to recover from these levels towards next strong resistances placed around 64.85 and 65.10 levels. Immediate supports are placed around 64.45 and 64.30 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.