App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

Buy USDINR; target of 64.85: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market Government bonds rose, as intensifying geopolitical tensions lifted demand for safe-haven assets like US treasury yields that tested five month lows The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield was unchanged at 6.86% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year rose to 2.21% from 2.17% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the US$ due to overnight weakness in the US$ and a late recovery in domestic equities helping sustain gains in the rupee The dollar index recovered from near its supports at 99.60 along with gains in US yields. Major currencies witnessed profit booking from sharp gains seen in the previous session. However, we expect the US$ to remain subdued in the absence of any major reform announcements coupled a with rise in geo-political concerns.

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.64. The April contract open interest fell 0.67% from the previous day May contract open interest rose 3.74% from the previous day We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50- 64.60 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.85/ 64.95 Stop Loss: 64.50
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.