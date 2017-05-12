Buy USDINR; target of 64.85: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking's currency report on USDINR

On a weekly chart, the pair has formed Hammer candle stick pattern which is bullish reversal pattern and the price has taken the support of its horizontal trend line at 64.20 levels. Moreover, prices have been trading above its 15 HSMA which gives the sign of bullishness in the prices. A momentum indicator RSI has remained in oversold zone at 26 levels, which suggest the possibilities of bounce back in the prices. In addition, momentum indicator MACD has shown positive crossover which suggests further upside momentum can be seen in the prices on the hourly chart. So for trading perspective, one can buy USDINR in the range of 64.45 with SL of 64.25 for the target of 64.85 levels.

