Buy USDINR; target of 64.85 - 65.10: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.85/65.10 with a stop loss of 64.25.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened strongly higher in the last session and prices made a high of 64.83. Prices corrected sharply after first two hours of the market and fell for the whole session till low of 64.48. Prices have taken strong support near 64.30 level and have been consolidating in a narrow range of 64.30 - 64.70 in the previous sessions. Prices have broken this range in the last session and are expected to recover further towards next resistance placed around 65.10 level.Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.45
Target : 64.85/65.10
Stop Loss : 64.25
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.