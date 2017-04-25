Buy USDINR; target of 64.84: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened marginally lower and remained under pressure throughout the session. Broadly speaking, we are seeing a trading range of 64.84 – 64.30 only either way breakout or breakdown will dictate the near term direction. At present, pair is approaching towards its lower band of trading range which also coincides with the multiple supports.

Stop Loss : 64.30

