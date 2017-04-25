Buy USDINR; target of 64.84: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.84 with a stop loss of 64.30.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened marginally lower and remained under pressure throughout the session. Broadly speaking, we are seeing a trading range of 64.84 – 64.30 only either way breakout or breakdown will dictate the near term direction. At present, pair is approaching towards its lower band of trading range which also coincides with the multiple supports.Pair : USDINR Action : Buy Entry : 64.48 Target : 64.84
Stop Loss : 64.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.