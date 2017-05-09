App
May 09, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.80 with a stop loss of 64.20.

Dollar

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR


On Monday, the USDINR Pair continued to quote within a sideways range and ended at 64.47. The pair is still moving within the channel taking the supports of 64.30.  On the higher side the immediate trend line resistance is at 64.58, breach of that will extend towards the channel resistance of 64.85. On overall we expect USDINR pair to remain firm as long as it holds above 64.30.


Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.38
Target : 64.80
Stop Loss : 64.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

