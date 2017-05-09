Buy USDINR; target of 64.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Monday, the USDINR Pair continued to quote within a sideways range and ended at 64.47. The pair is still moving within the channel taking the supports of 64.30. On the higher side the immediate trend line resistance is at 64.58, breach of that will extend towards the channel resistance of 64.85. On overall we expect USDINR pair to remain firm as long as it holds above 64.30.

