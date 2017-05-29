Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds yields fell for a fourth week, amid hopes of a “less hawkish” inflation outlook by the Monetary Policy Committee early next month when it reviews interest rates • The benchmark 6.97% 202 6 bond yield fell slightly to 6.6 5% from 6.66% in the previous session • Yield on the US10 - year declined to 2. 25% from 2.26% in the previous session.

The rupee posted its best weekly increase in nearly a month against the US$, as record gains in domestic equities boosted hopes of more foreign fund inflow s • The US $ recovered some of its losses mainly on account of weaker British pound. UK’s Labour party has closed the lead slightly from the ruling Conservative party. GBP is expected to remain volatile until UK general election s on June 8. We expect the JPY to remain supported due to rising political uncertainty raising safe haven buying demand.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.69. The June contract open interest increased 11.70% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.81 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

View: Bullish on US$INR





Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.80/ 65.00

Stop Loss: 64.40





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.85 /65.05







