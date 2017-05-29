App
May 29, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds yields fell for a fourth week, amid hopes of a “less  hawkish” inflation outlook by  the  Monetary Policy Committee early next  month when it reviews interest rates • The benchmark  6.97% 202 6 bond  yield fell  slightly to 6.6 5% from  6.66% in the  previous session • Yield on  the  US10 - year declined to 2. 25% from 2.26% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its best weekly increase in nearly a month against  the  US$, as record gains in domestic equities boosted hopes of more foreign  fund inflow s • The  US $  recovered some of its losses mainly on account of weaker  British pound. UK’s Labour party has closed the lead slightly from the ruling Conservative party. GBP is expected to remain volatile until UK general election s on June 8. We expect the JPY to remain supported due to rising political uncertainty raising safe haven buying demand.

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.69. The June contract open interest  increased 11.70% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.81 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80/ 65.00Stop Loss: 64.40
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.85 /65.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

