Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds fell f or a fourth day, with the benchmark note ending near a three - week low, as demand remained subdued amid concerns that the central bank may take measures to drain out excess liquidity in the banking system ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield surged to 6. 8 7 % from 6. 82 % in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 7 % from 2.3 8 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee fell for the first time in four sessions against the US$, tracking most of its Asian peers, as growing geopolitical tensions hurt investors? appetite for emerging - market assets ? The US$ fell against major currencies as lower March employment data weighed on the US$ at higher levels. Japanese yen posted gains supported by safe haven demand due to a spike in geo - political risks from Syria and North Korea. We expect the US$ to remain in a range due to global political risks amid rate hike sentimentUS$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 69. The April contract open interest fell 7.87 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 10.15 % from the previous day ? We expect the US $ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.80 / 65.00
|Stop Loss: 64.40
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00