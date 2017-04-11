App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government  bonds fell f or a fourth day, with the benchmark note ending  near a three - week low, as demand remained subdued amid concerns  that the central bank may take measures to drain out excess  liquidity in  the banking system ? The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  surged to 6. 8 7 % from 6. 82 % in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 7 % from 2.3 8 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell for the first time in four sessions against the US$, tracking  most of its Asian peers, as growing geopolitical tensions hurt investors?  appetite for emerging - market assets ? The US$  fell against major currencies as  lower  March employment data  weighed on  the  US$ at higher levels. Japanese yen posted gains supported by safe haven demand due to a spike in geo - political risks from Syria and North Korea. We expect the US$ to remain in a range due to global political risks amid rate hike sentiment

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 69. The  April contract open interest  fell  7.87 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest  rose  10.15 % from  the previous day ? We expect  the US $ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80 / 65.00 Stop Loss: 64.40
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

