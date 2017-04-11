Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell f or a fourth day, with the benchmark note ending near a three - week low, as demand remained subdued amid concerns that the central bank may take measures to drain out excess liquidity in the banking system ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield surged to 6. 8 7 % from 6. 82 % in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 7 % from 2.3 8 % in the previous session

The rupee fell for the first time in four sessions against the US$, tracking most of its Asian peers, as growing geopolitical tensions hurt investors? appetite for emerging - market assets ? The US$ fell against major currencies as lower March employment data weighed on the US$ at higher levels. Japanese yen posted gains supported by safe haven demand due to a spike in geo - political risks from Syria and North Korea. We expect the US$ to remain in a range due to global political risks amid rate hike sentiment

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 69. The April contract open interest fell 7.87 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 10.15 % from the previous day ? We expect the US $ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.80 / 65.00 Stop Loss: 64.40 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

