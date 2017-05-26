Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for the first time in three days, tracking a decline in US treasury yields after the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes dented bets on faster interest rate hikes • The benchmark 6.97 % 2026 bond yield fell slightly to 6.66 % from 6.68% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2. 26% from 2.2 5% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for a second straight session against the US$, after the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike in the US next month but signalled caution , going forward, hurting expectations on the pace of future rate hikes • The US $ remained in a range against major currencies in the absence of any major market moving trigger. The British pound continued to remain under pressure since the terrorist attack in Manchester. We expect some mild recovery in the US$ from the recent slide while the JPY would be supported on safe haven buying

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.64. The May contract open interest declined 9.98 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 5.73 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bullish on US$INR





Buy US$INR in the range of 64.45 - 64.55

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.80/ 65.00

Stop Loss: 64.35





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.