May 26, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose for the first time in three days, tracking a decline in US treasury yields after the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes dented bets on faster interest rate hikes • The benchmark  6.97 % 2026 bond  yield fell slightly to 6.66 % from 6.68% in the  previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2. 26% from 2.2 5% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee rose for a second straight session against  the  US$, after the  Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes reinforced expectations of an interest  rate hike in the  US next month but  signalled caution , going forward,  hurting expectations on the  pace of future rate hikes • The  US $  remained in  a  range against major  currencies in the  absence of  any major market moving trigger.  The British pound continued to remain under pressure since the terrorist attack in Manchester. We expect some mild recovery in the US$ from the recent slide while the JPY would be supported on safe haven buying

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.64. The May contract open interest declined 9.98 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 5.73 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.45 - 64.55Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80/ 65.00Stop Loss: 64.35
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

