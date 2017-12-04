App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect USD to meet support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

(Representational image)
(Representational image)

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

The government bond market was closed on account of a holiday. Higher crude prices and fiscal defict concerns may keep yields sticky at higher levels The G o I benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield remained firm at 7.06 % from  7.03 % in the previous session (Wednesday) Yield on  the  US 10 - y ear benchmark bond moved  lower to 2.3 6 %, as  tax  reform talks  was underway. Yields are likely to head higher from hereon.

Forex (USD/INR)

Trading in the rupee was closed on account of holiday for forex segment. The  one month NDF s are suggesting a stable start to the rupee from its previous close of 64.46 The dollar index held ground around 93. The dollar fell ahead of tax reform bill. However, as the bill has now been forwarded to the conference for final draft, we expect the dollar to trade stronger. A higher fiscal defict with the proposed tax amendment is likely to have elements of erstwhile “reflation trade, i.e. a stronger dollar, US  bond  yields and equities.

related news

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 64. 65. The December contract open interest decreased 8 % from the previous day January contract open interest rose 14 % in the previous session We expect the USD to meet support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.


Intra-day strategy

USDINR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on USDINR
Buy USDINR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.80 / 64.90Stop Loss: 64.00
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00R1/R2:64.70 /64.90

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.