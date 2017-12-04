Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

The government bond market was closed on account of a holiday. Higher crude prices and fiscal defict concerns may keep yields sticky at higher levels The G o I benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield remained firm at 7.06 % from 7.03 % in the previous session (Wednesday) Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond moved lower to 2.3 6 %, as tax reform talks was underway. Yields are likely to head higher from hereon.

Forex (USD/INR)

Trading in the rupee was closed on account of holiday for forex segment. The one month NDF s are suggesting a stable start to the rupee from its previous close of 64.46 The dollar index held ground around 93. The dollar fell ahead of tax reform bill. However, as the bill has now been forwarded to the conference for final draft, we expect the dollar to trade stronger. A higher fiscal defict with the proposed tax amendment is likely to have elements of erstwhile “reflation trade, i.e. a stronger dollar, US bond yields and equities.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 64. 65. The December contract open interest decreased 8 % from the previous day January contract open interest rose 14 % in the previous session We expect the USD to meet support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.80 / 64.90 Stop Loss: 64.00 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00 R1/R2:64.70 /64.90

