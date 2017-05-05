Buy USDINR; target of 64.78: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.78 with a stop loss of 64.15.
On Thursday, the USDINR pair rose slightly after opening at 64.30 and ended at 64.37 mark gaining 0.07 paisa. The pair has once again settled above the immediate support of 64.32. Ahead, the pair is likely to head till the resistance of 64.70.Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.32
Target : 64.78
Stop Loss : 64.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.