Buy USDINR; target of 64.78: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Thursday, the USDINR pair rose slightly after opening at 64.30 and ended at 64.37 mark gaining 0.07 paisa. The pair has once again settled above the immediate support of 64.32. Ahead, the pair is likely to head till the resistance of 64.70.

