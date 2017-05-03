Buy USDINR: target of 64.78: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR Entry of 64.32 for the target of 64.78 with a stop loss of 64.15.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
On Monday the USDINR opened at 64.42 and hit a low of 64.26 in the morning session. In the second half it recovered marginally and finally ended at 64.45. The immediate break down resistance is at 64.78. We could see pair heading towards the resistance and hence we recommend buying around 64.32 for targets of 64.78 levels.
Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.32
Target : 64.78
Stop Loss : 64.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.