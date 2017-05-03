Buy USDINR: target of 64.78: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Monday the USDINR opened at 64.42 and hit a low of 64.26 in the morning session. In the second half it recovered marginally and finally ended at 64.45. The immediate break down resistance is at 64.78. We could see pair heading towards the resistance and hence we recommend buying around 64.32 for targets of 64.78 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.