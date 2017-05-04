Buy USDINR; target of 64.78: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Wednesday, the USDINR pair retested the supports of 64.33 and settled at 64.36 mark. The pair is still moving within the rectangular pattern range of 64.32 - 64.70. Ahead, break down below 64.30 will extend the further fall. While, fail to breach will continue to quote within the sideways range of 64.32 - 64.70.

