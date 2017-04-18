Buy USDINR; target of 64.75: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to find support at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair
Debt market Government bonds ended lower for a second day, after the central bank sold long - duration treasury bills and announced three more such auctions over the next four weeks to absorb excess cash from banks The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6. 8 5 % from 6. 82 % in the previous session Yield on the US10 - year rose mildly to 2.2 5 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee pared early gains to end lower against the US$, as dollar purchases by state - run banks and weak domestic equities wiped out gains stemmed from weak US$ The US$ index fell further against major currencies as gains over JPY were offset by losses against the Euro and GBP. US$JPY pair saw some profit booking as risk aversion subsided following lower offensive from the US over North Korea. GBP and Euro gained as a far right anti - Euro French political party saw some of its support dipping recentlyUS$ US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 60 .The April contract open interest fell 3.5 5 % from the previous day May contract open interest rose 0. 1 4 % from the previous day We expect the US $ to find support at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.75/ 64.85
|Stop Loss: 64.25
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
