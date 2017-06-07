Buy USDINR; target of 64.75 - 64.98: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Tuesday, the USDINR pair opened at 64.52 and dipped till the low of 64.45, and thereafter it gradually traded on a higher note and ended almost near the day’s high of 64.62. The pair is quoting within the rectangular pattern and witnessing strong supports around 64.40 levels. Yesterday’s hammer candlestick formation near the supports is indicating a bullish reversal and going forward the prices are likely to head higher till 64.70 then 64.98 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.