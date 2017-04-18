Buy USDINR target of 64.70: Karvy

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the day the pair was consolidating in the range of after opening at 64.57 and made a low of 64.38 and was trading side wise after taking support of 64.38,the pair has been taken support near 64.15 spot levels with a doji kind of pattern signifying in indecision, the pair on spot basis has been consolidating in the range of 64.15-64.82 levels for past weeks with RSI remaining oversold at 32.83, today likely to consolidate in today’s session.

