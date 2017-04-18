App
Apr 18, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR target of 64.70: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter buy USDINR at 64.52-64.45 for target of 64.70 with a stop loss of 64.35.

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the day the pair was consolidating in the range of after opening at 64.57 and made a low of 64.38 and was trading side wise after taking support of 64.38,the pair has been taken support near 64.15 spot levels with a doji kind of pattern signifying in indecision, the pair on spot basis has been consolidating in the range of 64.15-64.82 levels for past weeks with RSI remaining oversold at 32.83, today likely to consolidate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

