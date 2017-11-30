Buy USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds were steady after the government repurchased notes, boosting investor sentiment ahead of a fresh debt sale and release of GDP data tomorrow. Going ahead, Indian bonds will likely find support from state - run lenders as tepid credit growth prompts them to step up purchase of debt The G o I benchmark 6.79 % 202 7 bond yield remained firm at 7.03 % from 7.06 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond moved higher to 2.3 9 %, as tax reform talks move ahead , supplemented by strong GDP number.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee gained for a third day and rose to a more - than - two - month high against the dollar yet again, helped by the banks’ greenback sales, likely for custodian clients. However, further gains in the rupee were capped on likely intervention from the central bank The dollar index held ground around 93. The dollar rose on the back of robust data, helped by strengthening bets of a December US rate hike though North Kore a may have prove a setback.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE end ed at 64. 40. The December contract open interest increased 73 % from the previous day January contract open interest rose 20 % in the previous session We expect the US D to meet support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

USDINR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 64.40 - 64.50 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.70 / 64.90 Stop Loss: 64.10 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00 R1/R2:64.97 /64.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.