Buy USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.90: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds edge d higher, as pro - European Union Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, spurring global risk appetite •The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.93% from 6.94 % • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.39% from 2.35% in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against US$, as victory for pro - European Union leader Emmanuel Macron at the French presidential election spurred a rally in risk assets • Risky assets continued to gain over the outcome of French presidential elections. US$ and Japanese Yen faced selling over subsiding risk aversion. We expect British pound to see some profit booking at this levels while the US$ may remain in a range against major currenciesUS$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The May contract open interest declined 0.75 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.47% in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 64.40 - 64.50
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.70/ 64.90
|Stop Loss: 64.30
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20
|R1/R2:64.55 /64.75
