you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds edge d higher, as pro - European Union Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, spurring global risk appetite •The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.93% from 6.94 % • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.39% from 2.35% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against US$, as victory for pro - European Union leader Emmanuel Macron at the French presidential election spurred a rally in risk assets • Risky assets continued to gain over the outcome of French presidential elections. US$ and Japanese Yen faced selling over subsiding risk aversion. We expect British pound to see some profit booking at this levels while the US$ may remain in a range against major currencies

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The May contract open interest declined 0.75 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.47% in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.40 - 64.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.70/ 64.90Stop Loss: 64.30
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20R1/R2:64.55 /64.75

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

