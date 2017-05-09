Buy USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds edge d higher, as pro - European Union Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, spurring global risk appetite •The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.93% from 6.94 % • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.39% from 2.35% in the previous session

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against US$, as victory for pro - European Union leader Emmanuel Macron at the French presidential election spurred a rally in risk assets • Risky assets continued to gain over the outcome of French presidential elections. US$ and Japanese Yen faced selling over subsiding risk aversion. We expect British pound to see some profit booking at this levels while the US$ may remain in a range against major currencies

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The May contract open interest declined 0.75 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.47% in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down sides in the pair to go long on the US$INR pair.







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bullish on US$INR





Buy US$INR in the range of 64.40 - 64.50

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.70/ 64.90

Stop Loss: 64.30





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20

R1/R2:64.55 /64.75







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.