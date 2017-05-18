Buy USDINR; target of 64.65: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and prices recovered gradually for the whole session till high of 64.25 level. Prices have made a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart which is considered a bullish trend reversal pattern. Prices are expected to recover further if break above this week’s high of 64.32 level towards strong resistance place d around its short term declining trend line currently near 64.65 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.