you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.

ICICI Direct 's  currency report

Debt market

Government bonds fell, with the benchmark note ending at a near 12 - week low, as traders deferred purchases amid lack of cues and ahead of a fresh supply of debt this week The Go I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield rose to 6.57% from 6 .54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 1 6 % from 2.17 % in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee rose to a more - than - two - week high against the USD, in line  with most Asian peers, as  US Fed Chair Janet Yellen did n o t make any  mention of the  US monetary policy in a recent crucial speech The  US$  fell  against major currencies  as  a  rise in risk escalation weighed  on yields as well USD. It declined sharply against JPY and CHF as risk assets were in demand over news of North Korea firing a missile over Japanese territory. Japan has called an urgent meeting of the U N Security Council. Such a turn of event s would keep safe haven assets in demand while also weighing on emerging currencies.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 6 3.91. The August contract open interest declined 18.95 % from the previous day September contract open interest increased 28. 46 % in the previous session We expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy
USDINR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Buy USDINR in the range of 63.80 - 63.90 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.0 / 64.10 Stop Loss: 63.70
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 63.85 / 63.75 R1/R2:64.00 /64.20

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

