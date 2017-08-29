Buy USDINR; target of 64 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct 's currency report

Government bonds fell, with the benchmark note ending at a near 12 - week low, as traders deferred purchases amid lack of cues and ahead of a fresh supply of debt this week The Go I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield rose to 6.57% from 6 .54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 1 6 % from 2.17 % in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee rose to a more - than - two - week high against the USD, in line with most Asian peers, as US Fed Chair Janet Yellen did n o t make any mention of the US monetary policy in a recent crucial speech The US$ fell against major currencies as a rise in risk escalation weighed on yields as well USD. It declined sharply against JPY and CHF as risk assets were in demand over news of North Korea firing a missile over Japanese territory. Japan has called an urgent meeting of the U N Security Council. Such a turn of event s would keep safe haven assets in demand while also weighing on emerging currencies.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 6 3.91. The August contract open interest declined 18.95 % from the previous day September contract open interest increased 28. 46 % in the previous session We expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.

USDINR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 63.80 - 63.90 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.0 / 64.10 Stop Loss: 63.70 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.85 / 63.75 R1/R2:64.00 /64.20

