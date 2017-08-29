Buy USDINR; target of 64 - 64.10: ICICI Direct
According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.
ICICI Direct 's currency reportDebt market
Government bonds fell, with the benchmark note ending at a near 12 - week low, as traders deferred purchases amid lack of cues and ahead of a fresh supply of debt this week The Go I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield rose to 6.57% from 6 .54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 1 6 % from 2.17 % in the previous session.
Forex (USD/INR)
The rupee rose to a more - than - two - week high against the USD, in line with most Asian peers, as US Fed Chair Janet Yellen did n o t make any mention of the US monetary policy in a recent crucial speech The US$ fell against major currencies as a rise in risk escalation weighed on yields as well USD. It declined sharply against JPY and CHF as risk assets were in demand over news of North Korea firing a missile over Japanese territory. Japan has called an urgent meeting of the U N Security Council. Such a turn of event s would keep safe haven assets in demand while also weighing on emerging currencies.
Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 6 3.91. The August contract open interest declined 18.95 % from the previous day September contract open interest increased 28. 46 % in the previous session We expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.Intra-day strategy
|USDINR August futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on USDINR
|Buy USDINR in the range of 63.80 - 63.90
|Market Lot: USD1000
|Target: 64.0 / 64.10
|Stop Loss: 63.70
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.85 / 63.75
|R1/R2:64.00 /64.20
