Buy USDINR; target of 64.32: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

After opening with a gap down at 64.19 USDINR pair slowly inched higher from the low s to finally end at 64.16. The pair has exactly reverted back from the upper band support of the triangle pattern. On the immediate basis the key support is around 64.00, and as long as the pair holds above that, the upside potential remains intact and buying on dips would be a strategy.

