App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.32: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR for the target of 64.32 with a stop loss of 63.98.

Buy USDINR; target of 64.32: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

After opening with a gap down at 64.19 USDINR pair slowly inched higher from the low s to finally end at 64.16. The pair has exactly reverted back from the upper band support of the triangle pattern. On the immediate basis the key support is around 64.00, and as long as the pair holds above that, the upside potential remains intact and buying on dips would be a strategy.

Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.12
Target : 64.32
Stop Loss : 63.98

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #USDINR #Way2Wealth

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.