Aug 31, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aug 31, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.

ICICI Direct's  currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bon ds fell, as traders held back purchases ahead of fresh supply of debt this week, while awaiting fresh triggers The Go I benchmark 6. 79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.54% from 6 .53% in the previous session Yield on the US10 - year was steady at 2.13 % in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee ended little changed against the USD in thin trading, as  concerns about an escalation in geopolitical tensions after North Korea’s missile launch over Japan yesterday eased, supporting risk sentiments The  US$ recouped  some of its losses against major currencies rising  from  two - year lows. Strong revised US Q2 growth data and stronger private ADP Employment data imposed faith in resilience of US economy. We expect US August employment data to provide further cues, as stro nger data could raise expectation of interest rate hike.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 21. The September contract open interest declined 0.56% from the previous day October contract open interest  increased 8.79% in the previous session We expect the US D to find supports at lower levels. Utilise down side in the pair to go long on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy
USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Buy USDINR in the range of 64.12 - 64.20 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.40 Stop Loss: 64.02
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.15 / 63.00 R1/R2:64.30 /64.50

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

