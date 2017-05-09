Buy UPL; target of Rs 887: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on UPL

During Q4FY17, UPL reported healthy revenue growth of 20% YoY backed by strong volume growth of 21%. While favourable exchange movement contributed 3% YoY to the overall revenue growth, realisations fell by 4% YoY. Notably, the strong performance of North America/Europe/RoW markets aided the overall growth.

Outlook

We expect EBITDA/PAT to grow at a strong CAGR of 17.4/13.7% over FY17-19 led by backward integration & shift in product mix towards biologics. With continuous improvement in global market share of UPL, we upgrade our rating from ‘HOLD’ to ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 887 based on 17x FY19E P/E.

