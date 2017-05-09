App
Stocks
May 09, 2017
May 09, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 887: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 887 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy UPL; target of Rs 887: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on UPL


During Q4FY17, UPL reported healthy revenue growth of 20% YoY backed by strong volume growth of 21%. While favourable exchange movement contributed 3% YoY to the overall revenue growth, realisations fell by 4% YoY. Notably, the strong performance of North America/Europe/RoW markets aided the overall growth.


Outlook


We expect EBITDA/PAT to grow at a strong CAGR of 17.4/13.7% over FY17-19 led by backward integration & shift in product mix towards biologics. With continuous improvement in global market share of UPL, we upgrade our rating from ‘HOLD’ to ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 887 based on 17x FY19E P/E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations #UPL

