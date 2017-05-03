Buy UPL; target of Rs 1015: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on UPL

Incorporated in 1969, UPL manufactures and markets agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates, and specialty chemicals in India, Europe, North America and Latin America etc. The company operates through two segments, Agro Activity and Non-agro Activity. It offers a range of crop protection products, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides. The company has presence in more than 120 countries with manufacturing capacity across 28 sites (13 in India and 15 International).

Outlook

We believe that with majority of the products going to be off-patented in coming future could assist further growth opportunities to the generic players like UPL. Apart from this, strengthening presence into biologic market, strong outlook on post harvesting food business, improvement in the innovation rate from launched brands such as Elixir, Wuxal, Banter could provide strong financial visibility from medium to long term perspective. Taking all these into consideration, we have valued the company on FY19 basis by giving a p/e multiple of 18x. We have arrived a target price of INR 1015, potential upside of 26%. We hold BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.