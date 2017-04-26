Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4928: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Ultratech Cement

4QFY17 revenue increased 3% YoY to INR 65.95b (est. of INR 63.92b). Grey cement volumes were flat YoY at 13.68mt, with capacity utilization of the group in excess of 81%.

Outlook

We believe that UTCEM is a strong bet on the cycle upturn, and that asset creation success should ease near-term concerns for long term investors. We factor in 6% volume CAGR and 20% EBITDA CAGR over FY17-19. We value UTCEM at INR 4,928 (EV/t of USD240, incl. JPA’s capacity).

