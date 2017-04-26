App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4928: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4928 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4928: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Ultratech Cement

4QFY17 revenue increased 3% YoY to INR 65.95b (est. of INR 63.92b). Grey cement volumes were flat YoY at 13.68mt, with capacity utilization of the group in excess of 81%.

Outlook

We believe that UTCEM is a strong bet on the cycle upturn, and that asset creation success should ease near-term concerns for long term investors. We factor in 6% volume CAGR and 20% EBITDA CAGR over FY17-19. We value UTCEM at INR 4,928 (EV/t of USD240, incl. JPA’s capacity).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.