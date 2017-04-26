App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4750 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on UltraTech Cement

Over FY08-17, utilisation in the cement sector witnessed a decline from 83% in FY08 to 64% in FY17 mainly due to capacity addition (incremental supply of 223 MT) outpacing demand (incremental demand of 105 MT). As a result, industry capacity doubled from 198 MT in FY08 to 421 MT in FY17 vs. demand, which increased from 164 MT in FY08 to 269 MT in FY17.

Outlook

With industry-leading growth, higher margins and a healthy balance sheet, we maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 4,750/share (i.e. at 19.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

