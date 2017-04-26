App
Apr 26, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4422: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4422 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4422: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Ultratech Cement

UltraTech’s (UTCL) Q4FY17 numbers sprung a positive surprise, especially on volumes. Management is cautiously optimistic on the affordable house segment and believes it entails significant potential to drive the nascent demand recovery well into the medium term. While the cost pressure challenge persists, the company is reasonably confident that the market can absorb any industry-wide cost push.

Outlook

Overall, at current valuations, though near-term upside appears capped, in the medium term the operating leverage could be significant. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 4,422/share.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

