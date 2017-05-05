App
May 05, 2017
May 05, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 470: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Ujjivan Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 470: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ujjivan Financial Services


PAT declined 65% YoY in Q4FY17, higher than our estimate, due to lower provisions. Headline GNPAs (0.3%) hide the underlying weakness in the asset quality (GNPAs of 3.7% without RBI dispensation and 0-day PAR at 9.9%). Improvement in cumulative collection efficiency (96.7%) is slow but steady (drought in some southern states, demonetization and influence of local groups).


Outlook


We prefer Ujjivan amongst SFBs given its better risk management practices (predictive avoidance of stressed areas like Vidarbha, Sagar etc.), stronger client relationships, undeterred focus on financial inclusion and robust capital position (ability to grow even after some haircuts). We cut earnings for FY17-19 by 27% to factor in potential write-offs and cautious growth and, value Ujjivan at 2.7x FY19E P/ABV of Rs 172 to arrive at a TP of Rs 470. At CMP, Ujjivan trades at 2.5x/2.2x FY18/19E P/ABV.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Direct Ujjivan Financial Services

