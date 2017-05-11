App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 415: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Ujjivan Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Ujjivan Financial Services


Loan book grew at a nominal pace of 16% YoY in Q4FY17, marred by lower disbursements amid conservative client acquisition post demonetisation. Total clients de-grew -5% QoQ, and management remain conservative in the medium term due to risks emerged post demonetisation. We lower our loan growth estimates and factor 25% CAGR in loan book over FY17-19E.


Outlook


Ujjivan is currently trading at 2.4x one yr forward Adj B/V (from a peak of 3x). Despite prospective business model with growth visibility, earnings headwinds will influence the valuation. We therefore lower our target valuation to 2.5x FY19E Adj. BV, while retain our Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 415.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations #Ujjivan Financial Services

