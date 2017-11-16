Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 400: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ujjivan Financial Services

Ujjivan reported a loss of Rs 120 mn (est. Rs 118 mn PAT) due to higher provisions (11x YoY but down 45% QoQ at Rs 882 mn) related to bad assets generated during demonetization. However, operating metrics posted strong turnaround with 15% QoQ pick-up in disbursement, uptick in NIM and significant improvement in collection efficiencies and headline asset quality (GNPLs down 117 bps at ~5%; PCR at 72%).

Outlook

We expect diversification benefits to play out over the next few years (targets 50% non-MFI book in 5 years) along with operating leverage that will lead to a steady state RoA of ~2.5%, which offers a good risk-reward opportunity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.