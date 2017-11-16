App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 400: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Ujjivan Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated November 08, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Direct's research report on Ujjivan Financial Services


Ujjivan reported a loss of Rs 120 mn (est. Rs 118 mn PAT) due to higher provisions (11x YoY but down 45% QoQ at Rs 882 mn) related to bad assets generated during demonetization. However, operating metrics posted strong turnaround with 15% QoQ pick-up in disbursement, uptick in NIM and significant improvement in collection efficiencies and headline asset quality (GNPLs down 117 bps at ~5%; PCR at 72%).


Outlook
We expect diversification benefits to play out over the next few years (targets 50% non-MFI book in 5 years) along with operating leverage that will lead to a steady state RoA of ~2.5%, which offers a good risk-reward opportunity.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Ujjivan Financial Services

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.