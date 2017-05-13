App
Stocks
May 13, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TVS Motor on dips, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy TVS Motor Company on dips with a long term view.

Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “From a short-term perspective, TVS Motor Company is great. But when you buy something from a one-year perspective, it better should have corrected maybe 10-15 percent before you enter. So, for the next 15, 20, 30 days, it looks good. Possibly, it can even hit Rs 580-600. Keep a stoploss around Rs 480.”

“From a one year perspective if you have to buy, stocks must correct to that 50-day moving averages which in the case of TVS Motor is around Rs 460-470. So, if you correct to those levels, then it becomes a longer-term buy,” he added.

