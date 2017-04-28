Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 581: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company

Total volumes grew 2% YoY (-6.3% QoQ) to 673.6k units. Realizations declined marginally by 0.3% YoY (+1.7% QoQ) to INR 42.2k. Net sales grew 1.7% YoY (-4.7% QoQ) to INR 28.5b. Reported EBITDA margin shrunk 140bp YoY (160bp QoQ) to 5.7% (est. of 6.7%).

Outlook

The stock trades at 30.1x/18.8x FY18E/FY19E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 581 (20x FY19E EPS + INR 46/share for value in NBFC investment post 20% Hold Co discount).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.