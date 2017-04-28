App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 581: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 581 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 581: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company


Total volumes grew 2% YoY (-6.3% QoQ) to 673.6k units. Realizations declined marginally by 0.3% YoY (+1.7% QoQ) to INR 42.2k. Net sales grew 1.7% YoY (-4.7% QoQ) to INR 28.5b. Reported EBITDA margin shrunk 140bp YoY (160bp QoQ) to 5.7% (est. of 6.7%).


Outlook


The stock trades at 30.1x/18.8x FY18E/FY19E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 581 (20x FY19E EPS + INR 46/share for value in NBFC investment post 20% Hold Co discount).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.