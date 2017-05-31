App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


The company reported 15% growth in TV broadcasting revenues wherein majority of the revenues is advertisement revenues benefiting from inflows from UP elections and some recovery from the demonetisation impact. The growth was largely yield led.


Outlook


We continue to like the company given its strong cash flow generation, sustained leadership in the Hindi segment and expanding presence in the English genre. We maintain our BUY recommendation and value the stock at a 12.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 25.2, maintaining the target price of Rs 315.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TV Today Network

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.