Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network
The company reported 15% growth in TV broadcasting revenues wherein majority of the revenues is advertisement revenues benefiting from inflows from UP elections and some recovery from the demonetisation impact. The growth was largely yield led.
Outlook
We continue to like the company given its strong cash flow generation, sustained leadership in the Hindi segment and expanding presence in the English genre. We maintain our BUY recommendation and value the stock at a 12.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 25.2, maintaining the target price of Rs 315.
