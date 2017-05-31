Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

The company reported 15% growth in TV broadcasting revenues wherein majority of the revenues is advertisement revenues benefiting from inflows from UP elections and some recovery from the demonetisation impact. The growth was largely yield led.

Outlook

We continue to like the company given its strong cash flow generation, sustained leadership in the Hindi segment and expanding presence in the English genre. We maintain our BUY recommendation and value the stock at a 12.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 25.2, maintaining the target price of Rs 315.

