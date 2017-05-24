App
May 24, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 148: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated May 20, 2017.

Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 148: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni Turbine’s (TRIV) 4QFY17 revenue declined 14.6% YoY, owing to lower exports (-21.6% YoY), led by rescheduling of dispatches at the last minute. Increase in employee and operating costs led to 460bps decline in EBITDA margins to 21.0%. Driven by higher other income (Rs 101mn, +610% YoY), APAT stood at Rs 272mn (-20.6% YoY).


Outlook


Despite a weak 4QFY17, we retain faith in TRIV, given huge untapped global opportunities. Cost competitiveness, coupled with GE technology/brand, should enable TRIV to scale up (non-linear) its international market share. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 148/sh (30x Mar-19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

