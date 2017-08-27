App
Aug 23, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 91: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 91 in its research report dated 14 August 2017.

IDBI Capital's research report on Trident

Trident’s Q1FY18 EBITDA margin was better than our estimates; however, sales growth was slightly below forecast on lower than expected towel volumes. Trident’s sales stood at Rs12,785 mn (-7.1% QoQ, + 3.7% YoY). Nevertheless, EBITDA margin was ~300 bps above our estimate at 21.8% (+209bps QoQ, -27 bps YoY) on stronger-than-expected margins in Paper business.

Outlook

We revise our target price from Rs103 to Rs91 valuing the stock at 9.0x FY19 earnings. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #IDBI Capital #Recommendations #Trident

