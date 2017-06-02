Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1570: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ (TRP) Q4FY17 revenue, EBITDA and PAT fell 5%, 39% and 27% YoY, respectively, impacted by end of Abilify’s limited competition benefit during Q2FY17. US business erosion remained high— dipped 9% QoQ in CC. R&D inched up to 9.5% of sales, thereby depressing EBITDA margin to mere 20.6%.

Outlook

Over the long term (5 years), TRP is planning to scale up in its focus geographies—US (2.5x, 24% of total), Germany (2.5x, 13%) and Brazil (3x, 11%). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,570 (20x FY19E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 16x FY19E EPS.

