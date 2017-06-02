App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1570: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1570: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ (TRP) Q4FY17 revenue, EBITDA and PAT fell 5%, 39% and 27% YoY, respectively, impacted by end of Abilify’s limited competition benefit during Q2FY17. US business erosion remained high— dipped 9% QoQ in CC. R&D inched up to 9.5% of sales, thereby depressing EBITDA margin to mere 20.6%.


Outlook


Over the long term (5 years), TRP is planning to scale up in its focus geographies—US (2.5x, 24% of total), Germany (2.5x, 13%) and Brazil (3x, 11%). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,570 (20x FY19E EPS). At CMP, the stock trades at 16x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.