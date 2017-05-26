App
May 26, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titagarh Wagons; target of Rs 157: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Titagarh Wagons has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 157 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy Titagarh Wagons; target of Rs 157: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Titagarh Wagons


Titagarh Wagons’ (TWL) strong show sustained in Q4FY17 as well with consolidated revenue, at INR6.6bn, jumping 107% YoY largely on account of healthy performance of the Italian coach subsidiary Firema. However, lower other income led to muted PAT growth. Cimmco (subsidiary) also performed well on revenue as well as profitability fronts.


Outlook


However, order inflows have not kept pace with execution, resulting in TWL Group’s order book declining to INR 22.5bn (INR 27.0bn at FY16 end). We believe order intake will be key catalyst going ahead. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 157.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

