App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tiger Logistics; target of Rs 350: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Tiger Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated June 12, 2017.

Buy Tiger Logistics; target of Rs 350: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Tiger Logistics


For the full year, Commodity was the highest contributor in the total revenue composition at 31%, followed by Automobiles at 23%, projects at 21%, and others at 25%. TEU’s (Twenty Feet Unit’s) increased to 26,949 for 4Q FY17 from 20,943 TEU’s for 3Q FY17. For FY 17 it increased to 81,967 against 73,185 in FY 16, indicating continuation in the growth momentum.


Outlook


At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 15x/11x FY18E/FY19E EPS. We believe, with uptick in economy, revival in infrastructure cycle, Make in India to boost the demand for logistics of goods and services thus benefitting the Company. Due to rich business fundamentals and asset light model, we expect the high valuations to continue and recommend a BUY with a price target of Rs. 350, an upside potential of 79%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Tiger Logistics India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.