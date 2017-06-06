Buy Technocraft Industries; target of Rs 486: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Technocraft Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 486 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Technocraft Industries
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (TIIL)’s revenues for Q4FY17 increased 9.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 231 Cr, while earnings (standalone) were up by just 1.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 18.8 Cr due to forex loss. In Q4FY17, the company reported a forex loss of Rs 7 Cr on account of appreciation of rupee and inventory adjustment of Rs 2.5 Cr which impacted company’s earnings growth.
Outlook
Going forward, all three businesses (drum closure, scaffolding and textile) of the company are likely to perform better than previous year due to good traction in China for drum closure, infra push by Indian government leading to growth for scaffolding business. We revise our SOTP target price to Rs 486 (previous target of Rs 466/share).
