Buy Techno Electric & Engineering; target of Rs 425: Edelweiss

EPC business grew 11% in Q4FY17 and a strong 20% in FY17. We expect the momentum to sustain given TEEC’s healthy order book and strong YTDFY18 order intake of INR4bn. In FY18, management will focus on closure of projects, which we believe will prune retention money and improve working capital cycle.

Outlook

Selective approach to orders, efficient working capital management and potential uptick in T&D spending reinforce our conviction on TEEC. We estimate EPS CAGR of 23% over FY17-19 primarily led by EPC business. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR 425. The stock, on consol basis, trades at 18.8x/15.5x on FY18/FY19 EPS.

