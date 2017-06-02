App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Techno Electric & Engineering; target of Rs 425: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Techno Electric & Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Techno Electric & Engineering; target of Rs 425: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Techno Electric & Engineering


EPC business grew 11% in Q4FY17 and a strong 20% in FY17. We expect the momentum to sustain given TEEC’s healthy order book and strong YTDFY18 order intake of INR4bn. In FY18, management will focus on closure of projects, which we believe will prune retention money and improve working capital cycle.


Outlook


Selective approach to orders, efficient working capital management and potential uptick in T&D spending reinforce our conviction on TEEC. We estimate EPS CAGR of 23% over FY17-19 primarily led by EPC business. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR 425. The stock, on consol basis, trades at 18.8x/15.5x on FY18/FY19 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

