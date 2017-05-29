App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 563: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 563 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 563: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tech Mahindra


Excluding network services, telecom business grew 7.0% for FY17, while enterprise business jumped 12.0%. This implies that all businesses have started recovering, although not enough to absorb LCC impact and drag in Comviva business, which management expects to reverse soon. We believe, LCC, after almost 50% decline, will stabilise now, although it will impact FY18 growth.


Outlook


We believe, excluding LCC, business is gaining traction and margin will also improve hereon spurred by higher utilisation, automation and nonrecurrence of LCC related expenses. We revise down FY18/19E EPS 10.0%/12.9% due to weak Q4FY17 margin and change in USD/INR assumption. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 563 (INR 642 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

