Sep 15, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 536: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 536 in its research report dated September 14, 2017.

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 536: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on Tech Mahindra


Recently, the stock price of Tech Mahindra Ltd. (Tech Mahindra) corrected by ~15% from 52-week high of Rs.515 as it has reported lower revenue growth in the recent quarters due to slower-than-expected growth in the enterprise segment, flatdeal TCV and consistent weakness in communication vertical.


Outlook


With transformed into a full range IT service provider, merger of MSAT with Tech Mahindra has created it fifth-largest player in the Indian IT services sector, healthy deal pipeline along with pick up in discretionary spending, steady growth in the enterprise segment for past several quarters and margin is expected to improve gradually in coming quarters, we value Tech Mahindra at 14.25x FY19E EPS of Rs.37.60 to arrive at target price of Rs.536, an upside of ~21%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bonanza #Buy #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

