Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 473: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra underperformed the estimates due to non-recurring charges related to restructuring of non-performing contracts. However, we believe that the company would revive growth with its aggressive move to penetrate emerging markets. The company is expected to complete LCC restructuring by H2FY18.

Outlook

We believe that the management’s stance on aggressively pursuing Digital, Automation, Innovation and Disruption is a right one and will drive revenue growth along with profitability. We have a “Buy” rating on the stock as we assign a multiple of 12.5x to its FY19E EPS to arrive at a price target of INR 473.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.