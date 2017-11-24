Buy Tech Mahindra, Divis Lab, Godrej Industries; sell Bosch: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Tech Mahindra which has started a bull market a little late, but it is now well on way. It is consolidating, it had a good day yesterday. I would expect that it will break again on the upside. That is a buy."

"Almost a similar pattern is available in Divis Laboratories, although pharma stocks have that – will there be news or will there not be news, but for whatever else the patterns are excellent, a small consolidation should break on the upside, that is a buy."

"Godrej Industries had a mini bear market that seems to be ending, so we are buying this one on dips. It is always a pleasure to buy a stock on a significant dip. It is giving us the first signs of a bullish pattern, so I would be a buyer in Godrej."

"Two quick short sells, Bosch, which is making new lows consistently, if you see the charts you will realise why it is a short sell. Unfortunately, Reliance Capital, again the same pattern, new lows all the time."