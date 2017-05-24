App
May 24, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TeamLease Services; target of Rs 1402: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on TeamLease Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1402 in its research report dated May 20, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on TeamLease Services


TeamLease reported a soft quarter, with revenue at Rs 8.17bn (up 0.3% QoQ), owing to flattish core staffing (0.1% QoQ, 96% of revenue), and supported by the integration of Keystone (IT staffing). Core staffing EBITDA margin came in at 1.7%, up 11bps QoQ.


Outlook


We expect TeamLease’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 23/48/27% CAGR resp over FY17-19E. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,402, giving 30x multiple to normalised FY19E EPS (excluding 80JJAA benefit), and adding back the NPV of the tax benefit availed over three years.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

